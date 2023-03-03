Menu

Canada

London, Ont. and southwestern region get millions in tourism funding

By Marshall Healey Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 4:22 pm
London West MP Arielle Kayabaga and Filomena Tassi of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario announced $4.5 million was being invested in London, Ont. and the southwestern region for tourism and economic recovery. View image in full screen
London West MP Arielle Kayabaga and Filomena Tassi of the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario announced $4.5 million was being invested in London, Ont. and the southwestern region for tourism and economic recovery. Arielle Kayabaga/Twitter
The federal government announced Friday they are investing more than $4.5 million in London and southwestern Ontario for infrastructure enhancements, tourism and economic recovery.

London West MP Arielle Kayabaga made the announcement at the Greek Canadian Community Centre of London and Vicinity. Twenty-two different projects for various townships, conservation authorities, farms, organizations and businesses are being funded.

“Today’s investment in community infrastructure and tourism in London and southwestern Ontario will have a lasting impact on our local communities,” said Kayabaga in a prepared statement.

Read more: Feds and London, Ont. pour over $9M into Broughdale flood prevention upgrade

The largest investment received within London went to the Greek Canadian Community Centre of London and Vicinity – $300,000. The funds will be used to improve outdoor recreation and green space, as well as repair the facility’s roof of the community charity.

“The immense support we received through the Tourism Relief Fund helped us repair our community centre – something we could not have done on our own,” said Peter Diavolitsis, acting president of the community centre.

“This support is allowing us to continue to strengthen our community and further our charitable activities.”

The multi-million-dollar funding through FedDev Ontario is split between the Tourism Relief Fund and the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

Read more: London, Ont. receives $3M in federal funding to fight gun crime, gang violence

Elsewhere, Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority, the township of Zorra and the Town of Tillsonburg each received $750,000.

The conservation authority will use the funds to expand Longwoods Road Resource Centre and create an Indigenous Community Education Centre.

Zorra will be improving their municipal offices to be more energy efficient, while Tillsonburg will refurbish the outdoor pool building with accessible changeroom and washroom facilities, as well as an improved canteen.

Just west of London, Delaware Speedway receives $100,000 to create a new concert as part of their concert series. Nearby Kustermans Adventure Farms is receiving $71,331 to create a new winter farm festival with activities that include campfires, bale adventure zones and snowman bowling.

Read more: New affordable housing project receives grand opening in London’s Old East Village

“We are a seasonal business, typically operating from April to November. Thanks to this generous funding, we will be able to extend our operation with the launch of a new festival in December called “Tis the Season,’” said Steve Kustermans, CEO of Kustermans Adventure Farms.

“The addition of this event will allow our guests to experience even more fun with their families, spending time together to create new traditions and lasting memories.”

