OPP give all clear following bomb threat at Angus, Ont. elementary school

A hold and secure has ended at an elementary school in Angus, Ont., after investigators responded to a bomb threat late Friday morning.

On Friday, Mar. 3, at 11:30 a.m., members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a bomb threat incident at Angus Morrison Elementary School.

The immediate response resulted in numerous road closures in Essa Township town and the evacuation of all staff and students from the school.

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP conducted a search of the school and property – no explosives were found.

As such, police say roads have reopened and regular school programming has continued.

“The safety of our communities remains our top priority, and we would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding in this matter,” police said in a statement.

The Nottawasaga OPP continues to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).