Canadian snowboarder Hosking takes halfpipe silver at world championships

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking took the silver medal in the women’s halfpipe event Friday at the world championships.

Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., finished with a score of 88.50, two points behind gold medallist Cai Xuetong of China.

Read more: Rising star Elizabeth Hosking has eyes set on 2018 Olympics

Hosking is the first Canadian woman to claim a world championship medal in halfpipe, and the first Canadian overall since Jeff Batchelor earned silver in 2009.

Mitsuki Ono of Japan took bronze with a score of 83.00.

Calgary‘s Brooke D’Hondt finished 10th with a score of 61.25.