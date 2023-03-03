Menu

Sports

Canadian snowboarder Hosking takes halfpipe silver at world championships

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 1:51 pm
Canadian snowboarder Elizabeth Hosking took the silver medal in the women’s halfpipe event Friday at the world championships.

Hosking, from Longueuil, Que., finished with a score of 88.50, two points behind gold medallist Cai Xuetong of China.

Read more: Rising star Elizabeth Hosking has eyes set on 2018 Olympics

Hosking is the first Canadian woman to claim a world championship medal in halfpipe, and the first Canadian overall since Jeff Batchelor earned silver in 2009.

Mitsuki Ono of Japan took bronze with a score of 83.00.

Read more: While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at the Beijing Olympics Wednesday, Thursday

Calgarys Brooke D’Hondt finished 10th with a score of 61.25.

Click to play video: 'Snowboarding her way to the Olympics'
Snowboarding her way to the Olympics
SnowboardingElizabeth HoskingHalf PipeElizabeth Hosking world championshipQuebec snowboarderSnowboarding CanadaSnowboarding World Championships
© 2023 The Canadian Press

