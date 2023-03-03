Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario expanding firefighter cancer coverage for WSIB claims

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 3, 2023 12:02 pm
Firefighters take a break from working on a house fire on Argyle street in Toronto, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Ontario is expanding workplace coverage of cancers for firefighters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch. View image in full screen
Firefighters take a break from working on a house fire on Argyle street in Toronto, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Ontario is expanding workplace coverage of cancers for firefighters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch. MB/
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

TORONTO — Ontario is expanding workplace coverage of cancers for firefighters.

Minister of Labour Monte McNaughton says pancreatic and thyroid cancers in firefighters will now be presumed to be work related.

He says this will allow firefighters to speed up their Workplace Safety and Insurance Board claims.

McNaughton says the changes will be retroactive to 1960 in order to cover both active and retired firefighters.

Trending Now

The province says upwards of 60 firefighters die every year from cancer across the country, with about half of those deaths occurring in Toronto.

Read more: Recruitment, retention issues plague Ontario wildfire program

Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs Rob Grimwood says the move will help firefighters in their recoveries.

Story continues below advertisement

The changes apply to full-time, part-time, volunteer and First Nations firefighters along with fire investigators.

FirefightersPancreatic Cancerthyroid cancerOntario firefightersOntario Association of Fire Chiefscancer health claimsontario firefighters cancer claims
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers