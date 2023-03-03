Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 3

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon Transit driver safety and celebrating Black History Month through music.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

ATU 615 calls for more safety measures for Saskatoon transit drivers

Negative interactions involving Saskatoon Transit drivers and some passengers have dropped, according to a report from the city.

ATU Local 615 president Darcy Pederson says this can be attributed, in part, to assault barriers that have been installed on some buses.

Yet in this interview with Chris Carr, Pederson says more steps need to be taken to ensure driver safety.

4:38 ATU 615 calls for more safety measures for Saskatoon transit drivers

Celebrating Black History Month through musical performances

A Black History Month music festival will celebrate diversity through performances on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

It takes place Friday at noon and 6 p.m. at Saskatoon’s Persephone Theatre.

Paula Collins and Fiyin Obayan have details of the event and vocalist Rachel Owojori gives a performance.

4:03 Celebrating Black History Month through musical performances

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 3

Mild start to the weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, March 3, morning SkyTracker forecast.