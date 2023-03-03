Menu

Saskatoon morning news rewind: Friday, March 3

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 3, 2023 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 3'
Saskatoon’s top headlines: Friday, March 3
WATCH: Chris Carr with Saskatoon’s top headlines for Friday, March 3.
Saskatoon Transit driver safety and celebrating Black History Month through music.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Friday, March 3, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

ATU 615 calls for more safety measures for Saskatoon transit drivers

Negative interactions involving Saskatoon Transit drivers and some passengers have dropped, according to a report from the city.

ATU Local 615 president Darcy Pederson says this can be attributed, in part, to assault barriers that have been installed on some buses.

Yet in this interview with Chris Carr, Pederson says more steps need to be taken to ensure driver safety.

Click to play video: 'ATU 615 calls for more safety measures for Saskatoon transit drivers'
ATU 615 calls for more safety measures for Saskatoon transit drivers

Celebrating Black History Month through musical performances

A Black History Month music festival will celebrate diversity through performances on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

It takes place Friday at noon and 6 p.m. at Saskatoon’s Persephone Theatre.

Paula Collins and Fiyin Obayan have details of the event and vocalist Rachel Owojori gives a performance.

Click to play video: 'Celebrating Black History Month through musical performances'
Celebrating Black History Month through musical performances

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 3

Mild start to the weekend — Chantal Wagner with your Friday, March 3, morning SkyTracker forecast.

Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 3'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Friday, March 3
MusicBlack History MonthSaskatoon TransitGlobal News Morning SaskatoonATU 615Black History Month SaskatchewanBlack Professionals & Entrepreneurs of SaskatchewanSaskatoon Transit Drivers
