Stormy weather forecast for Barrie, Orillia and Midland areas

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 2:36 pm
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. View image in full screen
Barrie Ont., winter storm 2023. Global News Barrie
Environment Canada said a winter storm is expected to come into part of Simcoe County in southern Ontario Friday night.

The national weather agency said Thursday a winter weather watch is in effect for Barrie, Midland and Orillia.

Read more: What to expect in southern Ontario with another winter storm set to move in

Environment Canada is predicting significantly reduced visibility due to heavy and blowing snow due to strong winds.

It expects between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow will fall between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

Click to play video: 'Staying prepared for winter weather emergencies: tips from paramedics'
Staying prepared for winter weather emergencies: tips from paramedics

The weather agency said the rapidly accumulating snowfall will create hazardous travel conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

The storm system is the result of a Texas low that is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds to a large swath of southern Ontario.

Read more: Winter storm watch issued for London, Ont. as heavy snow expected Friday

As of Thursday, the weather agency said there remains some uncertainty as to where the heaviest snowfall will take place and that winter storm warnings or snowfall warnings may be issued as the event draws nearer.

Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm'
Southern Ontario set to see another big winter storm
Environment CanadaWinter StormBarrieOrilliaWeather WarningMidlandBarrie weatherWinter Storm WatchOrillia WeatherMidland weather
