Waterloo police stop suspected car thief, burglar

Waterloo regional police appear to have stopped a theft suspect in their tracks.

They say officers noticed a vehicle going along University Avenue West in Waterloo around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen earlier and they were able to stop it.

They say the individual behind the wheel of the car is connected to an investigation into a pair of break and enters in Kitchener.

A 31-year-old man from Waterloo faces a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of break-and-enter tools, and violating a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.