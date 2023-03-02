Menu

Crime

Waterloo police stop suspected car thief, burglar

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted March 2, 2023 1:41 pm
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
The crest on a Waterloo regional police officer's sleeve. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
Waterloo regional police appear to have stopped a theft suspect in their tracks.

They say officers noticed a vehicle going along University Avenue West in Waterloo around 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the vehicle was reported stolen earlier and they were able to stop it.

They say the individual behind the wheel of the car is connected to an investigation into a pair of break and enters in Kitchener.

Read more: Waterloo police arrest Cambridge man wanted for assault, theft of vehicle and fraud

A 31-year-old man from Waterloo faces a number of charges, including possession of stolen property, possession of break-and-enter tools, and violating a release order.

He was held for a bail hearing.

Kitchener newsWaterloo Regional PoliceBreak And EnterWaterlooStolen VehicleStolen Propertythief
