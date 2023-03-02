Menu

Canada

N.S. has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who entered Canada through Quebec

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 2, 2023 10:45 am
Roxham Road asylum seekers are beginning to arrive in the Atlantic provinces as part of efforts to alleviate some of the burdens on Quebec. That province took in more than 39,000 last year, but is now calling on other regions to step up. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, Nova Scotia saw a jump in numbers over the weekend.
Nova Scotia’s immigration minister says the province has so far welcomed 63 asylum seekers who arrived in the country through an irregular border crossing in Quebec.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Jill Balser says Nova Scotia is working closely with the federal government on accommodations, settlement needs and work permits for the asylum seekers.

It’s not clear where these 63 people are staying in Nova Scotia or how many more the province is willing to accept.

Read more: Canada-U.S. border a growing national security concern, Republican lawmakers argue

All four Atlantic premiers have expressed openness to bringing in some of the would-be refugees who are crossing into southern Quebec from the United States at the irregular border crossing at Roxham Road.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has pleaded with Ottawa to transfer to other provinces some of the tens of thousands of would-be refugees who have arrived in the province through that route.

To date, New Brunswick’s Immigration Department says 18 asylum seekers have arrived in the province.

The federal government has reported more than 39,000 people claimed asylum in Quebec in 2022 after crossing into Canada outside official ports of entry, mostly through Roxham Road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

Asylum-seekersRoxham Roadquebec borderNova Scotia ImmigrationQuebec MigrantsNoa Scotia refugeesNova Scotia asylum
