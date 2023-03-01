Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Blackouts hit large parts of Argentina after fire damages power line amid heat wave

By Staff Reuters
Posted March 1, 2023 7:22 pm
People wait for the train service to be restored following a major stoppage due to a power blackout, at Constitucion station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Buenos Aires and several provinces in central Argentina were affected by a massive power blackout caused by a fire that knocked out three high-voltage lines, right in the middle of the worst heat wave in decades. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano). View image in full screen
People wait for the train service to be restored following a major stoppage due to a power blackout, at Constitucion station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Buenos Aires and several provinces in central Argentina were affected by a massive power blackout caused by a fire that knocked out three high-voltage lines, right in the middle of the worst heat wave in decades. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano).
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Large swathes of Argentina were left without power on Wednesday afternoon after blackouts in the national grid due to a fire, officials said, as the country endures a major heat wave that has increased demand for energy.

Parts of the capital Buenos Aires, and the central regions of Santa Fe, Neuquen, Cordoba and Mendoza, have experienced blackouts, according to a statement from the Energy secretariat.

Read more: Chile wildfires: At least 22 dead as scorching heat wave engulfs nation 

The failure put 10,000 megawatts offline, a source at an energy company told Reuters. A source for the secretariat added that the supply was slowly resuming.

Trending Now

The country’s economy ministry has requested an investigation into how the fire was started.

Several blackouts have occurred in the country since January amid high electricity demand.

Story continues below advertisement

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler and Aurora Ellis)

Click to play video: 'Firefighter among the dead as wildfires ravage Chile'
Firefighter among the dead as wildfires ravage Chile
Climate ChangeExtreme WeatherHeat WaveClimate CrisisArgentinaextreme heatargentina blackoutargentina heat waveargentina power line firesouth america heat wave
© 2023 Reuters

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers