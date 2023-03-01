SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Raptors send five players to G-League

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 2:23 pm
The Toronto Raptors sent five players to their G-League affiliate on Wednesday

Canadian guard Dalano Banton, centre Christian Koloko and swingman Joe Wieskamp were all put on assignment to Raptors 905 in Mississauga, Ont.

Guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. and forward Ron Harper Jr. were both sent to the 905 on their two-way contracts.

Toronto begins a five-game road trip with a stop in Washington on Thursday.

The 905 have a five-game homestand at the same time, allowing the five players sent to the team to stay in the Greater Toronto Area.

Otto Porter Jr. remains on the Raptors’ injured list after he had surgery on the second toe of his left foot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.

SportsToronto RaptorsBasketballNBANational Basketball Association
© 2023 The Canadian Press

