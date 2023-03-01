Menu

Canada

Bell, Telus customers to face higher roaming rates when travelling abroad

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 1:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Data roaming fees versus eSIM technology for travel'
Consumer Matters: Data roaming fees versus eSIM technology for travel
Consumer Matters: Data roaming fees versus eSIM technology for travel – Sep 20, 2022
Some Canadians will pay more to use their cellphones while travelling abroad beginning next week.

Telus and Bell say they are raising roaming rates, effective March 8 and 9, respectively.

Telus says on its website that its customers will pay $14 daily to roam in the U.S., up from $12, while those visiting other destinations will be charged $16, which marks a $1 increase.

Read more: Quebec court OKs data roaming fees lawsuit

Bell users will face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15.

Rogers charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

The company has not announced a similar hike for this month.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

