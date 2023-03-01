Trillium Health Partners announce $75M donation for Mississauga, Toronto hospitals

Send this page to someone via email

Trillium Health Partners says a company based in Mississauga, Ont., is donating $75 million to its hospitals.

The Orlando Corporation is also announcing that it will match every dollar donated to Trillium Health Partners for up to another $75 million.

Trillium says it’s the largest corporate donation to a hospital in Canada.

Orlando Corporation president Blair Wolk says the company is making the donation in honour of staff and their families in order to support hospital growth and invest in leading research.

Trillium says $50 million will go to building a new hospital to replace the existing Mississauga Hospital, $15 million will go toward research and innovation, and $10 million will go to a mental health inpatient unit in the new hospital.

Trillium has three main hospital sites – Mississauga Hospital, Credit Valley Hospital and Queensway Health Centre in Mississauga and west Toronto.