Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Trillium Health Partners announce $75M donation for Mississauga, Toronto hospitals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 1, 2023 11:51 am
Paramedics transport an elderly man to the hospital's emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, November 19, 2020. View image in full screen
Paramedics transport an elderly man to the hospital's emergency department during the COVID-19 pandemic in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, November 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Trillium Health Partners says a company based in Mississauga, Ont., is donating $75 million to its hospitals.

The Orlando Corporation is also announcing that it will match every dollar donated to Trillium Health Partners for up to another $75 million.

Trillium says it’s the largest corporate donation to a hospital in Canada.

Read more: Bargaining for Ontario hospital nurses enters mediation

Read next: Call of the Wilde: Montreal Canadiens down the San Jose Sharks

Orlando Corporation president Blair Wolk says the company is making the donation in honour of staff and their families in order to support hospital growth and invest in leading research.

Trending Now

Trillium says $50 million will go to building a new hospital to replace the existing Mississauga Hospital, $15 million will go toward research and innovation, and $10 million will go to a mental health inpatient unit in the new hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Trillium has three main hospital sites – Mississauga Hospital, Credit Valley Hospital and Queensway Health Centre in Mississauga and west Toronto.

Health CareHealthcareTrillium Health PartnersMississauga hospitalCredit Valley HospitalQueensway Health CentreTHPOrlando Corporation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers