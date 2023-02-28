Okanagan weather: Mixed bag in weekly forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Sun, clouds, snow and rain.

The weather forecast this week for the B.C. Southern Interior will be a mixed bag. But, most importantly, it will feature normal temperatures.

Environment Canada is projecting highs of 3 to 5 C for the coming days, along with overnight lows of -3 to -5 C. Sunrise will be at 6:42 a.m.; sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Below are the regional forecasts.

Salmon Arm

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -7 C. Windchill: -10 overnight.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Overnight snow is likely. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C. Windchill: -9 in the morning.

Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low: -4.

Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -4 C.

Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 6 C. Low: -4 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. High: 6 C. Low: -5 C.

Vernon

Tuesday : Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -3 C. Windchill: -4 to -5.

Wednesday : Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -5 in the morning.

Thursday : Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.

Friday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.

Saturday : Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C. Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.

Kelowna

Tuesday : Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -3 C. Windchill: -4 to -5.

Wednesday : Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -5 in the morning.

Thursday : Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.

Friday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.

Saturday : Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C. Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.

Penticton

Tuesday : Cloudy with periods of snow during the day and a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -4 C. Windchill: -9 overnight.

Wednesday : Mainly cloudy. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -6 in the morning.

Thursday : Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.

Friday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.

Saturday : Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C. Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.

Osoyoos

Tuesday : Cloudy with periods of snow during the day and a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -4 C. Windchill: -9 overnight.

Wednesday : Mainly cloudy. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -6 in the morning.

Thursday : Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.

Friday : Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.

Saturday : Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.

: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C. Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.