Weather

Okanagan weather: Mixed bag in weekly forecast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 7:15 pm
Weather conditions in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. View image in full screen
Weather conditions in Kelowna, B.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Global News
Sun, clouds, snow and rain.

The weather forecast this week for the B.C. Southern Interior will be a mixed bag. But, most importantly, it will feature normal temperatures.

Environment Canada is projecting highs of 3 to 5 C for the coming days, along with overnight lows of -3 to -5 C. Sunrise will be at 6:42 a.m.; sunset is at 5:39 p.m.

Read more: Snow forces school closures, affects transit in B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday

Below are the regional forecasts.

Salmon Arm

  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -7 C. Windchill: -10 overnight.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Overnight snow is likely. High: 1 C. Low: -2 C. Windchill: -9 in the morning.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 3 C. Low: -4.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Saturday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 6 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy. High: 6 C. Low: -5 C.
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 27'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 27

Vernon

  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -3 C. Windchill: -4 to -5.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -5 in the morning.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, February 27, 2023'
Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, February 27, 2023

Kelowna

  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -3 C. Windchill: -4 to -5.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a 30 per cent chance of rain or flurries. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -5 in the morning.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.
Click to play video: 'Wild weather: Snow, dust storms, tornadoes slam large parts of U.S.'
Wild weather: Snow, dust storms, tornadoes slam large parts of U.S.

Penticton

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of snow during the day and a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -4 C. Windchill: -9 overnight.
  • Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -6 in the morning.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 27'
Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Monday, Feb. 27

Osoyoos

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of snow during the day and a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 3 C. Low: -4 C. Windchill: -9 overnight.
  • Wednesday: Mainly cloudy. Overnight snow likely. High: 4 C. Low: -1 C. Windchill: -6 in the morning.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of rain or snow. High: 4 C. Low: -4.
  • Friday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: 5 C. Low: -5 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy. High: 5 C. Low: -3 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of overnight flurries. High: 7 C. Low: -3 C.
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning weather forecast: February 27, 2023'
Global News Morning weather forecast: February 27, 2023
