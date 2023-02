See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Saskatoon Transit bus was involved in a serious collision with a pedestrian Tuesday

The incident happened at the intersection of College Drive and Cumberland Avenue North.

Read more: Kingston Transit driver charged in collision with pedestrian

The Saskatoon Police Service said a 30-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police noted that traffic will be restricted as the collision analyst unit investigates.