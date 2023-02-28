Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Waterloo Region getting money from province to help solve ambulance issues

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 2:35 pm
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. View image in full screen
The main entrance at the Grand River Hospital in Kitchener. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

In an effort to deal with ongoing ambulance shortages that lead to code reds and yellows in Waterloo Region, the province is sending money to beef up staffing in emergency rooms at area hospitals.

The region said the Ministry of Health is providing $743,706 to the three local hospitals through its Dedicated Offload Nurses Program.

Read more: Waterloo Region budget approved, property taxes to rise 8.5%

“Reduced offload times ensures valuable paramedic resources are responding to the community’s needs and assures offloaded patients are safely monitored, while being assessed and triaged,” stated Rita Sharratt, the director of emergency and mental health programs at Cambridge Memorial Hospital.

The funds, which will be split between Cambridge Memorial Hospital, Grand River Hospital and St. Mary’s General Hospital, are intended to allow for extra staff so that the transfer times that ambulances experience while offloading patients decrease.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The money will cover staffing for 12 hours a day, and for 24 hours a day in the month of March.

Code Yellows occur when there are just a few ambulances available to answer calls, while Code Reds occur when there are no ambulances available to respond to calls.

In Waterloo Region, there were 87 Code Reds over the first nine months of 2022, a major jump from 21 over the same timeframe a year earlier, according to a recent report prepared by Paramedic Services of Waterloo Region.

Read more: Record number of patients visit ER at Kitchener hospital

“Paramedic Services is currently losing the equivalent of three, 12-hour ambulance shifts per day, to offload delay; more than negating the two additional 12-hour ambulance shifts added by Council in July 2022,” the report said.

Regional council approved its 2023 budget last week, which included an extra $63 million for paramedic services, which will allow for four new ambulances and 20 new paramedics.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsCambridge newsMinistry Of HealthGrand River HospitalOntario Ministry of HealthSt. Mary’s General HospitalCambridge Memorial HospitalWaterloo paramedic servicesWaterloo Code Red
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers