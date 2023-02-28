Nearly neglected 2021 Christmas gift lottery ticket earns Omemee paramedic $100,000 prize

Send this page to someone via email

Better to scratch late than never for an Omemee, Ont., woman who won $100,000 on a lottery ticket which was a Christmas gift in 2021.

According to the OLG, Shai Minaker claimed the top prize on an Instant Crossword Tripler ticket. The 27-year-old paramedic says that ticket was actually Christmas gift from her dad in 2021 but she didn’t play it until a year later.

“When my dad gave me my Crossword Tripler ticket as a Christmas gift last year (2022), I realized I still had a ticket from the year before I didn’t play,” she said. “I played this one last and didn’t realize how many words I got until I scanned the ticket.”

The winning $5 ticket was purchased at Parklaine Variety on Park Street in Peterborough.

Minaker plans to use her winnings to take a honeymoon, complete some home renovations, pay some bills and save the remaining winnings.

“The excitement didn’t set in until I had the ticket validated at the store and OLG called,” she said. “I felt nauseous with all the excitement. It’s an out-of-body experience.”