Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Traffic

1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 28, 2023 10:17 am
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News
Share

A 91-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara police say a Mini Cooper travelling east on Glendale Avenue near Homer Road came together with a Chevrolet Blazer travelling west on the roadway just before 3 p.m.

Paramedics say the driver of the Mini was “unresponsive” when they arrived at the scene and would subsequently be pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

Read more: Hamilton-area woman facing murder charge following Grimsby fatal collision

The driver of the Blazer was uninjured.

Collision Reconstruction detectives have not yet determined the cause of the collision and are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

HamiltonFatal CollisionNiagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionMVCNiagara-on-the-LakeFatal Motor Vehicle CollisionGlendale Avenuehomer road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

