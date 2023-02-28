1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Send this page to someone via email

A 91-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara police say a Mini Cooper travelling east on Glendale Avenue near Homer Road came together with a Chevrolet Blazer travelling west on the roadway just before 3 p.m.

Paramedics say the driver of the Mini was “unresponsive” when they arrived at the scene and would subsequently be pronounced dead after he was transported to a local hospital.

The driver of the Blazer was uninjured.

Collision Reconstruction detectives have not yet determined the cause of the collision and are seeking witnesses and surveillance video.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.