U.S. News

Ohio train derailment: 2 new hazardous waste sites to receive shipments, officials say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 27, 2023 8:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Ohio train derailment: East Palestine residents ‘frustrated’ amid reports of rashes, illnesses, mayor says'
Ohio train derailment: East Palestine residents ‘frustrated’ amid reports of rashes, illnesses, mayor says
In response to a question about residents who say they don't trust what officials are telling them about their safety, East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent R. Conaway said Monday that "we have to rely on our federal and state agencies to give us that information. What we're getting from them says everything is good. I know there are definitely questions about the rashes and the illnesses, so we're working with the federal agency EPA, the department of health to get those answers for everybody," Conaway said. "Our residents are getting frustrated — we're working as fast as we can to get those answers."
Contaminated waste from the site of a fiery train derailment in Ohio began moving out again Monday, after concerns were raised during the weekend about oversight of where it was being shipped, federal officials said.

The Environmental Protection Agency also announced that two new hazardous waste sites will receive some of the shipments — an incinerator in Grafton, Ohio, and a landfill in Roachdale, Indiana.

Read more: Ohio train derailment: Contaminated waste shipment to proceed

The EPA now is getting close to having enough certified facilities to take all of the waste from the site of the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine, said Debra Shore, a regional administrator with the agency.

Officials on Saturday had ordered Norfolk Southern to “pause” shipments to allow additional oversight measures. Some liquid and solid waste had already been taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

About 1.8 million gallons of liquid waste have been collected from the derailment site, according to the Ohio EPA.

Click to play video: 'Ohio train derailment: 5 employees of firm involved in cleanup die in plane crash'
Ohio train derailment: 5 employees of firm involved in cleanup die in plane crash

Some of the remaining liquid waste is going to a facility in Vickery, Ohio, for disposal in an underground injection well. Norfolk Southern is also shipping solid waste to an incinerator in East Liverpool, Ohio.

No one was injured when 38 rail cars derailed more than three weeks ago. After fears grew about a potential explosion, officials opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, sending black smoke billowing into the sky.

Federal and state officials have repeatedly said air testing in the village and inside hundreds of homes hasn’t detected any concerning levels of contaminants. The state also has said the local municipal drinking water system is safe. Despite assurances, many residents are worried about what they were exposed to and how it will impact the area.

Ohio train derailment
© 2023 The Canadian Press

