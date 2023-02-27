2 arrested after drugs, weapons seized from vehicle: Central Hastings OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people face drug and weapons charges following a well-being check by Central Hastings OPP on Saturday.

Police say around 11:45 p.m., officers were called to conduct the well-being check on occupants of a running motor vehicle in Stirling-Rawdon Township.

Police located two people in the vehicle along with a quantity of suspected fentanyl and cocaine and several weapons, and a quantity of cash.

The driver, Logan Friel, 18, of Campbellford, Ont., and a 17-year-old passenger from Ajax were both arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Friel was also charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of property obtained by crime and three counts of failure to comply with a release order.

The Ajax youth was also charged with two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and one count each of possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with a release order.

Both accused were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Monday.