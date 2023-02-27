More snow on the way for B.C.’s South Coast, affecting Tuesday’s commute

Send this page to someone via email

More snow is on the way for parts of B.C.’s South Coast Monday and Tuesday.

Global BC meteorologist Mark Madryga said the next weather pattern is due to a low-pressure trough slicing northwards in the South Coast.

This will bring a “slushy mix of snow and rain” for most areas Monday afternoon and evening.

“Amounts especially at higher levels of Metro Vancouver will be in the order of two to four centimetres,” Madryga said.

“Another band of mostly wet snow will advance into the Lower Mainland during Tuesday morning and the commute, with a further two to five centimetres of accumulation likely, again especially at higher elevations.”

1:54 East Metro Vancouver digs out from the snow

Story continues below advertisement

Madryga added that clearing will occur later on Tuesday and some of the snow will melt but temperatures will then drop again, meaning roads could be slick for the Wednesday morning commute.

Potential for falling snow during Tuesday morning commute,. Global SkyTracker

Forecast of snowfall amounts this afternoon through Tuesday morning. Global SkyTracker

View image in full screen Forecast of snowfall amounts this afternoon through Tuesday. Global SkyTracker

In addition, a snowfall warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo and from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and for the Malahat Highway from Goldstream to Mill Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Between 10 to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to fall from late Monday morning to Tuesday warning.

Drivers are being urged to use caution and only travel if necessary.