Share

Canada

Virtual job fair features at least 100 employers looking to fill openings in Simcoe County

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 11:18 am
FILE - A 'help wanted' sign is seen at an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Ill., March 19, 2022. View image in full screen
FILE - A 'help wanted' sign is seen at an Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Ill., March 19, 2022. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File
With a long list of job openings within the area, Simcoe County is hosting a virtual job fair to try and help employers and job seekers connect.

The virtual job fair is a joint effort between the County of Simcoe, the City of Barrie, the City of Orillia and other community partners.

In a statement, the County of Simcoe said there were 9,073 available jobs in the region in December 2022.

The job fair is happening online this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Work Simcoe website, at least 100 employers from across the region are signed up to participate in the event.

“The event will be hosted on an innovative, user-friendly platform where job seekers and employers can connect through one-on-one text chat, audio and video. There will also be live webinars during the event on important topics such as Employment Ontario services and insights from an employer panel on job search tactics,” the county said in a statement.

Registration for the event is free, and people visit the Work in Simcoe County webpage for more information.

