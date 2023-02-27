Menu

Crime

TD Bank to pay US$1.2B in Stanford Financial Ponzi scheme settlement

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 27, 2023 10:34 am
TD Bank tied to major Ponzi scheme
If you have a bank account with one of Canada's biggest banks, you might be surprised by this story. This week's 16x9 investigation looks into a massive Ponzi scheme and how the Toronto Dominion bank was involved.
TD Bank Group says it will pay US$1.205 billion to settle a lawsuit in connection with a multi-year Ponzi scheme operated by the Stanford Financial Group.

Under the terms of the agreement, TD has settled with the receiver, the official Stanford Investors Committee and other plaintiffs in the litigation.

TD, which provided correspondent banking services to Stanford International Bank Ltd., denied any liability or wrongdoing and maintained that it acted properly at all times.

The bank says it chose to settle the case to avoid the distraction and uncertainty of continuing a long legal proceeding.

TD is expected to report its first-quarter results on Thursday.

As a result of the settlement, the bank says it will take a charge of about C$1.2 billion after tax in the quarter.

Actor Ben McKenzie calls cryptocurrency 'largest Ponzi scheme in history'
TD BankPonzi schemefinancial crimeTD Bank GroupTD Bank EarningsAllen StanfordStanford Financial GroupTD Bank lawsuitTD bank ponzi schemeTD Bank settlement
© 2023 The Canadian Press

