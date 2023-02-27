Menu

Weather

Flurries, blowing snow, ice could hamper afternoon commute in Hamilton and Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 27, 2023 7:36 am
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Feb. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect for Hamilton and Niagara Region on Feb. 27, 2023. Global News
Canada’s weather agency says snow, ice pellets, and blowing snow are expected for much of the Hamilton area and Niagara Region on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather advisory is alerting residents of up to 5 cm of snow by end of day, likely to start during the commute with peak snowfall rates of up to 4 cm per hour.

“The snow may become mixed with ice pellets early this evening before transitioning to light rain or drizzle near midnight tonight. There is also a risk of freezing rain this evening,” the advisory said Monday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Meteorologist says the reduced visibility will be due to a culmination of heavy snow and winds up to 70 km/h.

Similar special weather statements were released Sunday morning stretching from Kingston and Peterborough in the east to Windsor in the west.

The entire Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, Waterloo and Barrie were included in the warnings.

Major areas not affected include Muskoka and Ottawa.

OntarioEnvironment CanadaSnowWeatherHamilton newsWinter weatherWinter StormFreezing RainSouthern OntarioHamilton weatherSnow warningwinter weather statementIce Pellet
