Flurries, blowing snow, ice could hamper afternoon commute in Hamilton and Niagara Region

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Canada’s weather agency says snow, ice pellets, and blowing snow are expected for much of the Hamilton area and Niagara Region on Monday afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather advisory is alerting residents of up to 5 cm of snow by end of day, likely to start during the commute with peak snowfall rates of up to 4 cm per hour.

“The snow may become mixed with ice pellets early this evening before transitioning to light rain or drizzle near midnight tonight. There is also a risk of freezing rain this evening,” the advisory said Monday.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.”

Meteorologist says the reduced visibility will be due to a culmination of heavy snow and winds up to 70 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

Similar special weather statements were released Sunday morning stretching from Kingston and Peterborough in the east to Windsor in the west.

The entire Greater Toronto Hamilton Area, Waterloo and Barrie were included in the warnings.

Major areas not affected include Muskoka and Ottawa.