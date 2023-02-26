Freezing rain, strong winds returning to London, Ont. Monday

Freezing rain and strong winds will return to London, Ont., Monday.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the nearby region.
Meteorologists say it’ll begin with snow or ice pellets before turning to freezing rain.
A few millimeters of ice could develop.
In addition, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected Monday into Monday night.
Power outages may occur.
