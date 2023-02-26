Menu

Weather

Freezing rain, strong winds returning to London, Ont. Monday

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted February 26, 2023 11:46 am
FILE PHOTO. View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Photo/Jason Getz
Freezing rain and strong winds will return to London, Ont., Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the nearby region.

Meteorologists say it’ll begin with snow or ice pellets before turning to freezing rain.

A few millimeters of ice could develop.

In addition, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected Monday into Monday night.

Power outages may occur.

Click to play video: 'Large winter storm set to hit southern Ontario'
Large winter storm set to hit southern Ontario
