Freezing rain, strong winds returning to London, Ont. Monday

Freezing rain and strong winds will return to London, Ont., Monday.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the nearby region.

Meteorologists say it’ll begin with snow or ice pellets before turning to freezing rain.

A few millimeters of ice could develop.

In addition, strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h are also expected Monday into Monday night.

Power outages may occur.