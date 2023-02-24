Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

B.C.’s Grandy, Nova Scotia’s Black win tiebreakers to stay in Hearts contention

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 24, 2023 4:50 pm
B.C.’s Clancy Grandy and Nova Scotia’s Christina Black won tiebreakers Friday morning at the Canadian women’s curling championship to advance to playoffs.

Black stole a point in an extra end to beat Kaitlyn Lawes’ wild card team 7-6.

Grandy defeated Quebec’s Laurie St-Georges 8-3.

Read more: Manitoba leans on veteran leadership of skip Jennifer Jones at Hearts

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

B.C. faces six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Manitoba and Nova Scotia meets three-time champion Rachel Homan of Ontario in afternoon elimination games.

The winners advance to the evening draw against Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville and defending champion Kerri Einarson.

The final four teams will be seeded for Saturday’s Page playoff in the evening draw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.

SportsCurlingTournamentHeartscurling championshipsWomen's curling championshipsCanadian Women's Curling Championships
© 2023 The Canadian Press

