Lanark Highlands, Ont. woman wins $250K on Lotto 6/49

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Lanark Highlands, Ont., woman has plenty to celebrate after a recent lottery win.

Julie Leidecker, 53, won just under $250,000 in the Dec. 14, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw,

The health-care worker says she has been playing the lottery for 25 years and has played the same set of numbers every time.

She adds she had received an email with the subject line ‘we have big news’ but hadn’t seen it for more than two weeks.

Leidecker plans to pay off her vehicle and mortgage and set the rest aside for retirement.

“This feels amazing! This year will be eventful and better than ever,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement