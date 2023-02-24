Menu

Canada

Lanark Highlands, Ont. woman wins $250K on Lotto 6/49

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 4:59 pm
Julie Leidecker of Lanark Highlands won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $249,324.90 in the Dec. 14, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw. View image in full screen
Julie Leidecker of Lanark Highlands won the Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $249,324.90 in the Dec. 14, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw. OLG
A Lanark Highlands, Ont., woman has plenty to celebrate after a recent lottery win.

Julie Leidecker, 53, won just under $250,000 in the Dec. 14, 2022 Lotto 6/49 draw,

The health-care worker says she has been playing the lottery for 25 years and has played the same set of numbers every time.

She adds she had received an email with the subject line ‘we have big news’ but hadn’t seen it for more than two weeks.

Leidecker plans to pay off her vehicle and mortgage and set the rest aside for retirement.

“This feels amazing! This year will be eventful and better than ever,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Ontario in need of 100,000 more skilled labourers as construction target looms'
Ontario in need of 100,000 more skilled labourers as construction target looms
