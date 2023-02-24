Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Rare Frank Lloyd Wright beachfront home sells for $22M in California

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted February 24, 2023 1:17 pm
The outside of the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. View image in full screen
The outside of the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. in Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif. The home was designed by the famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The only oceanside home ever designed by the iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright has just been sold for a whopping US$22 million.

Known as the Mrs. Clinton Walker House, the property in California’s Carmel-by-the-Sea was designed for the artist Della Walker in 1952, according to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale. The 1,400-square-foot home had remained privately owned by the Walker family until this purchase.

Read more: Strange brew: Starbucks to introduce olive oil-infused coffee

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

As is the theme for all of Wright’s architectural designs, the Mrs. Clinton Walker House was built to reflect harmony between nature and humanity. The actual building — which is constructed on a triangular piece of land — was designed to resemble a ship on the crux of the area’s rocky shoreline.

Story continues below advertisement
The outside of the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. View image in full screen
The outside of the Mrs. Clinton Walker House, which was designed to resemble a ship on the shoreline. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Also called the Cabin on the Rocks, the California home took five years to build. Much of the single-storey home is made from cedar wood, granite boulders, Carmel Stone and glass. Almost every room in the home has a view of the Pacific Ocean, including the charming hexagonal living room, which features a giant floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The fireplace in the living room. There are tables and chairs. View image in full screen
The fireplace in the hexagonal living room of the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

The roof is low and wide, tiled with blue-green baked-enamel shingles to match the nearby ocean waves. The property also includes a small beach, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

During construction, the entire lot was reportedly lowered more than one metre to better conceal the home amid its rocky surroundings.

The hexagonal living room in the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. View image in full screen
The hexagonal living room in the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Wright, who died in 1959, agreed to design the home after Walker wrote him a letter asking him to create the oceanfront home.

“I am a woman living alone – I wish protection from the wind and privacy from the road and a house as enduring as the rocks but as transparent and charming as the waves and delicate as the seashore,” Walker wrote, as per the Wall Street Journal.

The bedroom. There is a bed and windows. The wall is stone. The flooring is wooden. View image in full screen
A bedroom in the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Walker, the widow of a wealthy lumber executive, felt Wright was the only man who could execute her vision.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'World-class architect Moshe Safdie donates his archives to McGill University'
World-class architect Moshe Safdie donates his archives to McGill University

As was usually the way with Wright, he was loath to make changes to his original design, even in the name of functionality. Walker’s great-grandson said she reportedly fought with Wright to get a door in the home’s tiny kitchen that would allow her to take out the trash. Though the door was eventually installed, Wright felt it would “destroy the integrity” of the home’s hexagonal grid.

The small kitchen. There are basic silver appliances and a door to the outside. View image in full screen
The kitchen in the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. Matthew Millman / Courtesy of Sotheby’s International Realty

Esperanza Carmel LLC, a real estate investment and development firm, purchased the Mrs. Clinton Walker House. It was sold by descendants of Walker, who were represented by Canning Properties Group with Sotheby’s International Realty.

Advertisement
Frank Lloyd WrightCabin on the RocksCarmel-by-the-SeaFrank Lloyd Wright Cabin on the RocksFrank Lloyd Wright Carmel-by-the-SeaFrank Lloyd Wright houseFrank Lloyd Wright house CaliforniaFrank Lloyd Wright house saleFrank Lloyd Wright Mrs. Clinton Walker HouseFrank Lloyd Wright updateMrs. Clinton Walker House
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers