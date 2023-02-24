Menu

Health

Bird flu situation is ‘worrying’ amid Cambodia cases — but risk to humans still low

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 24, 2023 10:50 am
Click to play video: 'Bird flu virus spreads to mammals'
Bird flu virus spreads to mammals
Scientists are on alert for dangerous mutations of the bird flu after the virus was detected in mammals. Global News Morning speaks with Avian Immunologist Shayan Sharif about the potential for human transmission.
The World Health Organization is working with the Cambodian authorities after two confirmed human cases of H5N1 bird flu were found in the country among one family.

Describing the situation as “worrying” due to the rise in cases in birds, mammals and humans, Dr Sylvie Briand, the director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, told reporters in a virtual briefing that WHO was reviewing its global risk assessment.

The UN health agency last assessed the risk to humans from avian flu as low.

(Reporting by Jennifer Rigby; Editing by Jon Boyle)

Avian flu spread among other animals raises alarm
