Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph, Waterloo Region get share of provincial gas tax funding

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 23, 2023 5:56 pm
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday, April 1, 2019. A cut to the provincial gas tax promised by Premier Doug Ford before the June election will finally take effect on Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
A man fills up his truck with gas in Toronto, on Monday, April 1, 2019. A cut to the provincial gas tax promised by Premier Doug Ford before the June election will finally take effect on Friday.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. CKL/TB
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The City of Guelph is receiving close to $3.18 million in gas tax funding from the Ontario government.

The annual round of funding was announced by the province on Thursday, and is meant to cover expenses to operate and improve transit.

This year’s amount is less than in 2022 when the Royal City received $3.25 million in gas tax funding.

Waterloo Region received around $11.9 million from the government.

A total of 107 Ontario municipalities are receiving gas tax funding.

Read more: Peterborough to receive $1.8M for transit projects from Ontario gas tax revenue; Northumberland $594K

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The funding for the program is determined by the amount of litres of gas sold the previous year and municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program includes one-time additional funding of $80 million to help ensure municipalities can continue to support their transit systems.

Click to play video: 'Doug Ford extends Ontario gas tax cut for another year'
Doug Ford extends Ontario gas tax cut for another year
OntarioGuelphKitchener newsGuelph NewsTransitWaterlooWaterloo RegionGas TaxGas Tax Revenue
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers