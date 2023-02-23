Guelph, Waterloo Region get share of provincial gas tax funding

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is receiving close to $3.18 million in gas tax funding from the Ontario government.

The annual round of funding was announced by the province on Thursday, and is meant to cover expenses to operate and improve transit.

This year’s amount is less than in 2022 when the Royal City received $3.25 million in gas tax funding.

Waterloo Region received around $11.9 million from the government.

A total of 107 Ontario municipalities are receiving gas tax funding.

The funding for the program is determined by the amount of litres of gas sold the previous year and municipalities that support public transit services in their community receive two cents per litre of provincial gas tax revenue collected.

It can be used to extend service hours, buy transit vehicles, add routes, improve accessibility or upgrade infrastructure.

To make up for reduced gas sales stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program includes one-time additional funding of $80 million to help ensure municipalities can continue to support their transit systems.