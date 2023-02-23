Menu

Sports

Winnipeg’s Onyshko added to Canadian roster for upcoming World Baseball Classic

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2023 1:13 pm
Reliever Ben Onyshko was added to the Canadian roster for the World Baseball Classic on Thursday as a replacement for right-hander Nick Pivetta.

Onyshko, who has spent four seasons in the Seattle Mariners organization, was 3-2 with a 4.36 earned-run average over 43 appearances for Double-A Arkansas last year.

The Winnipeg left-hander represented Canada at the 2021 WBSC Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier.

Read more: Goldeyes manager Forney moving on from Winnipeg after 26 years with team

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Pivetta, from Victoria, was expected to be a key starter for the Canadian side along with Cal Quantrill of the Cleveland Guardians.

Pivetta recently had COVID-19 and has not recovered to the point where he felt comfortable playing in the WBC, a Baseball Canada spokesman said in an email.

Over 33 starts for the Boston Red Sox last season, Pivetta was 10-12 with a 4.56 ERA and 175 strikeouts.

Canada will play in Pool C at the World Baseball Classic in Phoenix from March 11 to 15. The United States, Colombia, Great Britain and Mexico are also in the group.

Ben Onyshko Nick Pivetta
© 2023 The Canadian Press

