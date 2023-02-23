Freezing rain expect in part of central Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for parts of central Ontario throughout the afternoon Thursday.

The advisory is in effect for Innisfil, Orangeville, Shelburne, New Tecumseth, Angus, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Mansfield, and Northern Dufferin County.

The national weather agency said people should expect periods of freezing drizzle with icy and slippery conditions throughout the afternoon.

Periods of freezing drizzle, at times mixed with ice pellets, are expected through this afternoon, the weather agency said.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice, so Environment Canada is advising people to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Story continues below advertisement