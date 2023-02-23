Freezing rain expect in part of central Ontario

Menu

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 23, 2023 12:10 pm
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. View image in full screen
Ice is shown on the branch of a tree following freezing rain and strong winds in Laval, Que., Tuesday, April 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory for parts of central Ontario throughout the afternoon Thursday.

The advisory is in effect for Innisfil, Orangeville, Shelburne, New Tecumseth, Angus, Grand Valley, Southern Dufferin County, Mansfield, and Northern Dufferin County.

The national weather agency said people should expect periods of freezing drizzle with icy and slippery conditions throughout the afternoon.

Read more: 1 dead after Highway 11 crash Wednesday night

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Periods of freezing drizzle, at times mixed with ice pellets, are expected through this afternoon, the weather agency said.

Trending Now

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice, so Environment Canada is advising people to take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Environment CanadaFreezing RainFreezing Rain WarningNew TecumsethAngus weathercentral Ontairo weatherInnsfil Weather
