All TVDSB, LDCSB schools closed after ice storm hits London, Ont. area

Following a night of freezing rain, schools and other facilities were closed for the two largest education boards in London, Ont., and the surrounding regions on Thursday.

The first weather-related school announcement came just before 6 a.m. from Southwestern Ontario Student Transport Services, which reported all school-purpose vehicles serving the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) and the London District Catholic School Board (LDCSB) would be cancelled for the entire day.

Soon after news of the bus cancellations was shared, LDCSB announced on Twitter that all of the board’s schools and buildings are closed, with all LDCSB activities and events cancelled, including the elementary gymnastics meet.

That was followed by a notice from TVDSB that all of its schools and workplaces would be closed for the day as well. The closure will also impact on-site child care centres, as well as before and after school programs. TVDSB says no learning activities will take place, including remote learning, meaning students are not expected to attend classes virtually.

Elsewhere, Western University officials say the post-secondary institution will delay its opening on Thursday until noon due to icy walking conditions. Western says updates will be shared through its weather webpage.

As of 7 a.m., there had been no public mention from Fanshawe College on whether it would follow suit, but Global News has reached out for more information.

At the London International Airport (LIA), some flights, but not all, have been cancelled.

This includes all arrivals and departures for the morning, along with Swoop flight 831, which was set to arrive at 12:25 p.m and Swoop flight 830, which was set to depart at 1:20 p.m.. All other afternoon flights remain unchanged and updates will be posted to the LIA’s arrivals and departures webpages

As for the weather, Environment Canada’s freezing rain warning for the London area was downgraded to a freezing drizzle advisory early Thursday morning, but it still presents a chance of icy and slippery road conditions.

The advisory says that while freezing rain and ice pellets have tapered off, temperatures are still near the freezing mark and periods of freezing rain are expected through Thursday morning.

Freezing drizzle can produce thin, hard-to-detect layers of ice and Environment Canada says roadways and walkways may become slippery as a result.

The drizzle is forecast to change into flurries by Thursday evening.