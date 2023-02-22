Menu

Canada

Bradford West Gwillimbury to rename park in honour of fallen officer

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:36 pm
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Const. Devon Northrup (left) and Const. Morgan Russell are shown South Simcoe Police Service handout photos. The officers were killed after responding to a disturbance call at a home in Innisfil, Ont. on Tuesday night. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-South Simcoe Police Service
The Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury in south-central Ontario will be renaming a park in honour of the late Const. Devon Northrup, who was killed in the line of duty late last year.

The decision to rename the park was made Tuesday at council’s committee of the whole meeting.

The park, formerly known as Middletown Park at 140 Langford Blvd., will be renamed Constable Devon Northrup Memorial Park at an official ceremony in the spring.

“We are looking forward to creating a permanent tribute to celebrate Constable Northrup’s life and commemorate his dedication to public service,” said Mayor James Leduc.

“We will continue working closely with the Northrup family and look forward to the official unveiling in the spring. I would like to extend a special thank you to Deputy Mayor Sandhu for working with the family to make this park renaming a reality.”

On Oct. 11, 2022, around 7:55 p.m., officers received reports of a disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line.

Trending Now

The province’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said there was an “exchange of gunfire” between a man and an officer inside the home.

Two officers, identified by police as South Simcoe constables Morgan Russell and Devon Northrup, were later pronounced dead.

The park renaming comes after the town of Innisfil renamed their South Innisfil Community Centre to Morgan Russell Memorial Arena and Community Centre in honour of Russell.

Town staff say ceremony details on the park’s renaming will be shared with the public once arrangements are finalized.

