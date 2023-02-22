Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Cold, brisk forecast until weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 4:05 pm
Projected wind chill values across B.C. for Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023.
Projected wind chill values across B.C. for Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2023. Skytracker / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Bundle up: It’s going to be brisk and chilly in B.C.’s Southern Interior for the next 72 hours or so.

An arctic airmass has moved south, accompanied by gusting winds, and is parked over the province. Temperatures have dropped significantly from Tuesday, with some areas seeing the mercury fall 10 to 15 degrees below average.

Read more: B.C. braces for Arctic blast, snow forecast for parts of South Coast

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Environment Canada has issued several weather warnings, such as extreme cold for the Chilcotin and Elk Valley regions, but none for the Southern Interior.

In the Chilcotin and Elk Valley areas, the national weather agency is calling for frigid overnight temperatures (-20 to -30 C) for Wednesday and Thursday, along with wind chill values ranging from -30 to -40.

Story continues below advertisement

For the Southern Interior, the temperatures won’t be anywhere near as cold, with Thursday night projected to be the coldest at around -14 C.

The cold weather should end by Saturday, with clouds and snow moving in, along with seasonable daily highs of -2 to 2 C and overnight lows of -5 to -6 C.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 21'
Kelowna Weather Forecast: February 21

Below are the regional forecasts from Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Salmon Arm

  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds from the north at 20 km/h. High: -3 C. Low: -10 C. Wind chill: -7 to -13.
  • Thursday: Mainly sunny with northeast winds at 20 km/h. High: -5 C. Low: -15 C. Wind chill: -7 to -13.
  • Friday: Sunny: -7 C. Low: -10 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with flurries. High: -2 C. Low: -5 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow: 2 C. Low: -6 C.
Trending Now

Vernon

  • Wednesday: Cloudy. Periods of snow during the day with a 40 per cent chance of overnight flurries. Wind gusting 20 to 40 km/h from the north. High: -3 C. Low: -10 C. Wind chill: -9 to -17.
  • Thursday: Mainly sunny with 20 km/h winds from the northwest. High: -6 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -8 to -17.
  • Friday: Sunny: -6 C. Low: -11 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow: 2 C. Low: -6 C.
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 21'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 21

Kelowna

  • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds gusting 20 to 60 km/h from the northwest. High: -3 C. Low: -10 C. Wind chill: -12 to -13.
  • Thursday: Sunny with 30 km/h winds from the northwest. High: -5 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -8 to -14.
  • Friday: Sunny: -6 C. Low: -11 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow: 2 C. Low: -6 C.
Click to play video: 'Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, February 21, 2023'
Edmonton weather forecast: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Penticton

  • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds gusting 20 to 50 km/h from the north. High: -1 C. Low: -8 C. Wind chill: -9 to -12.
  • Thursday: Mainly sunny with 20 to 40 km/h winds from the north. High: -2 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -10.
  • Friday: Sunny: -6 C. Low: -11 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow: 2 C. Low: -6 C.

Osoyoos

  • Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries. Winds gusting 20 to 50 km/h from the north. High: -1 C. Low: -8 C. Wind chill: -9 to -12.
  • Thursday: Mainly sunny with 20 to 40 km/h winds from the north. High: -2 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -10.
  • Friday: Sunny: -6 C. Low: -11 C.
  • Saturday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -1 C. Low: -4 C.
  • Sunday: Cloudy with periods of snow: 2 C. Low: -6 C.
Click to play video: 'Couple cold days before warmer weekend: Feb. 22 Saskatchewan weather outlook'
Couple cold days before warmer weekend: Feb. 22 Saskatchewan weather outlook
KelownaWeatherVernonpentictonSalmon ArmBC Interiorsouthern interiorosoyoosokanagan weatherArctic Airmass
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers