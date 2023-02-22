Menu

Canada

Longtime Kingston, Ont. business moving after 87 years

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted February 22, 2023 2:07 pm
Longtime downtown Kingston business Empire Life will leave its location after 87 years. View image in full screen
Longtime downtown Kingston business Empire Life will leave its location after 87 years. Global News
One of Kingston’s long-standing businesses is looking to move out of its historic headquarters.

Empire Life is looking to move out of its downtown Kingston office. It has listed it on the market, but no plans have been made for its next location.

“It’s a little too early to know where we will end up. We don’t know how long the sales process will be, how long it will take to get the right fit between us and the prospective buyer. We could be moving to an existing building, we could be having something built for us,” Julie Tompkins, vice-president of corporate services with Empire Life, said.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Empire Life has been in its Kingston headquarters for 87 years and has added two other buildings since then.

It is leaving its current office for a more flexible workspace, as many of its employees have been working from home.

The company adds that it is not downsizing any of its workforce, and says they will be staying in Kingston.

