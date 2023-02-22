Longtime Kingston, Ont. business moving after 87 years

One of Kingston’s long-standing businesses is looking to move out of its historic headquarters.

Empire Life is looking to move out of its downtown Kingston office. It has listed it on the market, but no plans have been made for its next location.

“It’s a little too early to know where we will end up. We don’t know how long the sales process will be, how long it will take to get the right fit between us and the prospective buyer. We could be moving to an existing building, we could be having something built for us,” Julie Tompkins, vice-president of corporate services with Empire Life, said.

Empire Life has been in its Kingston headquarters for 87 years and has added two other buildings since then.

Story continues below advertisement

It is leaving its current office for a more flexible workspace, as many of its employees have been working from home.

The company adds that it is not downsizing any of its workforce, and says they will be staying in Kingston.