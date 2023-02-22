Kelowna RCMP investigate suspected dog poisoning

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna, B.C., RCMP say they’re investigating a suspected dog poisoning at a local park.

According to police, a woman took her dog to an off-leash area near the Kinsmen softball complex on Sunday.

“The owner reports her Burmese-Poodle mix drank water from the bowls, which were set out in the off-leash area,” said RCMP.

“On the way home from the park, her dog became violently ill and was sluggish the following day. Blood work confirmed her dog had a high level of toxins, and suffered severe kidney damage.”

Police say the owner contacted them to help alert the public about a potential poisoning, and they are encouraging owners to get their dogs examined by a vet if their pets are experiencing similar symptoms.

Police say the dog bowls have been removed from the location, and that the owner did see someone filling the bowls, but that person did not have a dog with her.

Kelowna RCMP say described the person as a heavier-set woman in her 50s or 60s with brown/red hair. She was seen wearing a blue toque, a brown jacket and boots, and dark brown plastic sunglasses.

The dog owner contacted Global News and said she was speaking up to notify others of this incident.

If you have any information or camera footage regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-9797.