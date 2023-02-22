Menu

Crime

Montreal police investigate back-to-back stabbings that send 2 men to hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2023 8:32 am
SPVM Officers. View image in full screen
SPVM Officers. Credit: SPVM
Montréal police are investigating two separate overnight stabbings from Tuesday evening that happened about 15 minutes apart.

The first incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the Mercier Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough.

Officers were called to go to the corner of Hochelaga and Liébert streets concerning a 57-year-old man who was injured in the upper body “by what could be a knife.”

He was taken to hospital with injuries that aren’t believed to be life threatening.

A security perimeter was set up to allow investigators to analyze the scene.

SPVM spokeswoman Jeanne Drouin said no arrests have been made at this time.

The second armed assault occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the borough of L’Île-Bizard Sainte-Geneviève on Gouin Boulevard West between Payment and Saint-Antoine streets.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the upper and lower body, according to police.

He was taken to hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

No one has been arrested in connection with this event.

The scene was protected and investigators were called to the scene.

PoliceStabbingHospitalpierrefondsArrestsMontreal crimeMontreal stabbingsCrime ScenePVM
© 2023 The Canadian Press

