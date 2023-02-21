Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. mental health activist says failure to name provincial advocate is ‘insulting’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 1:40 pm
Click to play video: 'Expert says stigma causing homeless to become invisible'
Expert says stigma causing homeless to become invisible
River Stone Recovery Centre director Dr. Sara Davidson says society fears people living rough because of stigma around homelessness, drug use and mental health – Dec 6, 2022
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A longtime New Brunswick mental health activist says it is insulting that the province hasn’t appointed a mental health advocate even though the legislature unanimously approved the position more than three years ago.

Paul Ouellet has spent decades working with New Brunswickers navigating the mental health system, and he says life for residents battling mental illness has become more difficult over the years.

Read more: New Brunswick report on youth suicide points to shortage of mental health specialists

Read next: How rising food prices make eating healthy a big-time struggle for some Canadians

Ouellet says he cried tears of joy in 2019 when the legislature unanimously approved a motion to appoint someone to act as a voice in government for residents struggling with mental illness.

Trending Now

The 72-year-old says he was asked by the province to create a job description for the role, which he did and submitted to government in January 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

But the job remains vacant, and Ouellet says that even his offer to act in that role as a volunteer was turned down.

The province did not immediately return requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'Improvements to N.B. mental health resources coming too slowly'
Improvements to N.B. mental health resources coming too slowly

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2023.

Mental HealthHealthNew Brunswick mental healthmental health advocateNB mental healthNB mental health advocatePaul Ouellet
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers