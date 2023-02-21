Man assaults student he chased into Toronto school, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a student whom he had chased into a Toronto school on Tuesday.

Toronto police said it happened at St. Mary Catholic Academy Secondary School, located in the Dufferin Park Avenue and Havelock Street area, near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

Police said they were called at 12:11 p.m. after a man chased a student into the school, assaulted the student, and then left.

No injuries were reported.

Officers said the suspect is in his 30s, has facial hair and was wearing grey jeans, a blue jacket that goes to above his knee, and a blue toque with a white band and pom pom.

Anyone with information can contact police.