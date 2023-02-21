Menu

Crime

Man assaults student he chased into Toronto school, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 1:40 pm
A Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Global News
Police are looking for a man who reportedly assaulted a student whom he had chased into a Toronto school on Tuesday.

Toronto police said it happened at St. Mary Catholic Academy Secondary School, located in the Dufferin Park Avenue and Havelock Street area, near Dufferin Street and Bloor Street West.

Police said they were called at 12:11 p.m. after a man chased a student into the school, assaulted the student, and then left.

No injuries were reported.

Trending Now

Officers said the suspect is in his 30s, has facial hair and was wearing grey jeans, a blue jacket that goes to above his knee, and a blue toque with a white band and pom pom.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information can contact police.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimeSt. Mary Catholic AcademySt. Mary Catholic Academy assaulttcdbtoronto student assaulted
