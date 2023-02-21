‘Miracles do happen’: Blood cancer treatment comes to Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

A last resort treatment for blood cancer and lymphomas will now be available in Saskatchewan after the provincial government announced that it is funding the startup and treatment.

“Amazing, miracles do happen,” said Gary Carriere, who was a patient who had to travel to Montreal to get the same chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy.

Carriere lives in Cumberland House, and noted his cancer journey had put him in front of death’s door more than once, adding he lost 115 pounds from his sickness.

He said there were many times his family couldn’t see him during his treatment, adding that travel during that time in his life was difficult.

“I know it’s not easy for people to travel out of province, especially when you’re fighting for your life.”

Carriere added he was thankful that there are many people who won’t have to experience what he experienced now that there’s a treatment available in Saskatoon.

Dr. Stephen Bosch of the Saskatchewan Cancer Agency gave some details about the therapy, calling it the most promising treatment for blood cancer in decades.

He said this was an advancement with immunotherapy.

“It involves using the patient’s own immune cells and manufacturing them to identify and attack their own cancer,” Bosch said.

He noted the cells will be collected in Saskatoon and sent out to a lab in the United States.

He added those cells will get sent back and will be infused into the patient.

“When these engineered cells come into contact with cancer cells they will immediately destroy them throughout the patient’s body.”

He said this treatment doesn’t work for everyone and some may get severe side effects, but added it’s a life-saving treatment for many.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said making this treatment available in the province was a collaborative effort between multiple groups.

Merriman said the provincial government supplied over $2 million for the initial development of the program and will be providing roughly $6.7 million annually to run the program and fund the cost of treatment for patients.

He noted this takes stress off families who would otherwise have to travel out of province for these treatments.

“CAR T therapy is a significant step forward for the future of cancer care in our province.”