Economy

S&P/TSX composite down nearly 200 points, U.S. stocks also fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 21, 2023 12:24 pm
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
The Bay Street financial district is shown in Toronto on Friday, August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada’s main stock index was down nearly 200 points as losses in the technology sector helped lead a broad-based decline, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 192.25 points at 20,322.99.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 519.64 points at 33,307.05. The S&P 500 index was down 63.18 points at 4,015.91, while the Nasdaq composite was down 220.86 points at 11,566.41.

The Canadian dollar traded for 74.04 cents US compared with 74.15 cents US on Friday.

The April crude oil contract was unchanged at US$76.55 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was down 15 cents at US$2.21 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was down US$4.10 at US$1,846.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up 11 cents at US$4.22 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

