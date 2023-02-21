Peterborough police seek suspect after pellet gun fired at convenience store clerk

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police are looking for a suspect after a firearm was discharged inside a convenience store on Monday evening.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 6 p.m., officers responded to a reported assault at a convenience store in the area of Chamberlain Street and Monaghan Road.

Officers learned a man had entered the store, pointed a firearm at a clerk and then fired it before fleeing. No items were taken.

The clerk was struck in the face but did not require medical attention.

Police later determined the weapon was a pellet gun.

The suspect is described as white and having a thin build and standing approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing red running shoes, a camouflage jacket, dark pants and a dark bandana with a white pattern over his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough police’s Crime Line at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at stopcrimehere.ca