Health

Ross Memorial Hospital performs first hip surgery in Ontario using Insignia femoral stem implant

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2023 11:10 am
Staff and patient prior to prior to the first Insignia femoral stem implant in hip arthroplasty surgery being completed in Ontario at Ross Memorial Hospital on Feb. 15, 2023. Shown are, from left, Christine Ham, RPN; Susan Dallas-Wood, registered nurse first assist; Katie Oliver, RN; Arthur Goard, patient; Dr. Sebastian Heaven, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Mohammed Hussein, anesthesiologist; Michelle McCombe, RN; and Kara Harman, RN. View image in full screen
Staff and patient prior to prior to the first Insignia femoral stem implant in hip arthroplasty surgery being completed in Ontario at Ross Memorial Hospital on Feb. 15, 2023. Shown are, from left, Christine Ham, RPN; Susan Dallas-Wood, registered nurse first assist; Katie Oliver, RN; Arthur Goard, patient; Dr. Sebastian Heaven, orthopedic surgeon; Dr. Mohammed Hussein, anesthesiologist; Michelle McCombe, RN; and Kara Harman, RN. Ross Memorial Hospital
Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports being the first in Ontario to use an Insignia femoral stem implant in hip arthroplasty surgery

The implant stem was recently approved by Health Canada.

The hospital says the surgery was performed by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sebastian Heaven on Feb. 15.

Heaven says there is movement towards using collared stems in hip replacements that don’t use cement, which is the most common form of replacement in Canada and the United States. He says some registry databases show improved survival of the collared stems compared with collarless.

The result should mean a reduced likelihood of requiring a second surgery after hip replacement.

The Insignia hip stem. View image in full screen
The Insignia hip stem. Stryker

“The implant we’ve used has some unique proprietary design features that are all geared towards maximizing the probability that the implant is stable and grown onto by the patient’s own bone – functionally making it a part of their body,” stated Heaven.

“Collared stem design and its behaviour after implantation when compared to collarless designs was also the topic of my master’s thesis, so it’s an area of particular interest for me. I’m delighted our smaller, rural hospital can be at the forefront of available hip implant technology.”

Annually the hospital conducts about 150 hip replacements. Heaven oversees the majority of them and will use the Insignia femoral stem implant for future surgeries.

Dr. Sebastian Heaven with the first Insignia femoral stem implant used in hip arthroplasty surgery in Ontario at Ross Memorial Hospital on Feb. 15, 2023. View image in full screen
Dr. Sebastian Heaven with the first Insignia femoral stem implant used in hip arthroplasty surgery in Ontario at Ross Memorial Hospital on Feb. 15, 2023. Ross Memorial Hospital

“Delivering on the promise of a better healthcare experience is at the heart of what we do at Ross Memorial Hospital,” stated hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan. “We are very proud of Dr. Heaven for embodying that mission and being a leader when it comes to hip replacements in Ontario.”

