Gatineau police say man missing since August 2020 was body found in submerged car

Gatineau police say a body found inside a submerged vehicle discovered by amateur divers in November was that of a 79-year-old man who disappeared two and a half years ago.

Jean-Louis Desrosiers was reported missing after leaving his home by car on Aug. 18, 2020 to run some errands.

More than two years later, divers found Desrosiers’ vehicle in the Ottawa River near Thurso, about 45 kilometres east of Gatineau, Que.

When police removed the vehicle, a body was found inside the car.

Const. Andrée East, a police spokeswoman, say the body has now been positively identified as Desrosiers.

Police say the file is now considered closed and there does not appear to be a criminal element to the case.