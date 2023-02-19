Menu

Crime

Montreal 911 call for armed assault leads to discovery of woman’s body

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 5:02 pm
Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment in Parc-Extension. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment in Parc-Extension. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press
Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found unresponsive in an apartment in Parc-Extension on Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said officers made the discovery after receiving a 911 call reporting an armed assault in an apartment on De Liège Street, near the intersection of Querbes Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a 23-year-old man with serious injuries to the upper body.

Dubuc said they appeared to have been caused by a sharp object.

He was rushed to hospital, where medical authorities confirmed to police that his life was not in danger.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested at the scene in connection with the assault.

Dubuc said it was additional information gathered during the police intervention that led officers to a neighbouring apartment, where the woman’s body was discovered.

Dubuc said she is believed to be around 60 years old.

Police said it was too soon to say how and whether the two events are linked.

Investigators with the major crimes were dispatched to the area.

