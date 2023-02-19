Menu

Canada

International students from Bangladesh killed in Toronto crash identified

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2023 2:54 pm
Click to play video: '3 Bangladeshi international students killed in Toronto crash, 1 hospitalized'
3 Bangladeshi international students killed in Toronto crash, 1 hospitalized
WATCH ABOVE: The Bangladeshi community is in mourning after three international students were killed in a Toronto car crash, while a fourth has been hospitalized. Ahmar Khan reports.
TORONTO — The Consulate General of Bangladesh has identified the three international students killed in a highway crash in Toronto last week.

Police have said a car travelling at extremely high speeds on Highway 427 flew over a concrete ramp, landed in a ditch and then hit another concrete wall before it burst into flames late Monday night.

Ontario Provincial Police have said four international students from Bangladesh, who were living in Toronto, were pulled from the car.

Police said the driver and passengers’ ages ranged from 17 to 21.

Consul General Lutfor Rahman says the three students who died were Arian Alam Dipto, Shahriar Mahir Khan and Angela Baroi.

Rahman says the 21-year-old driver, Nibir Kumar, is the son of popular Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit and remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

A visitation is being held this evening in Toronto’s west end for Baroi, while a service for Dipto and Khan is being held Monday in the city’s east end.

Vice-president of the National Bangladeshi-Canadian Council Nazia Hossain has said all the international students in the car attended different schools in the Greater Toronto Area.

Hossain said the crash should be a warning for other international students who come to Canada about how road conditions may differ here, especially during the winter.

