Consumer

Quebec cheese fondue products recalled over possible Listeria contamination: CFIA

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted February 19, 2023 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Yes, avocados need to be washed before consuming'
Yes, avocados need to be washed before consuming
Even though you don't consume the skin of an avocado, you can still be exposed to listeria, according to a Food and Drug Administration report – Dec 19, 2018
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is recalling Quebec-made cheese fondues under brand name “1001 Fondues” due to possible Listeria contamination.

The affected products were sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia and include the following:

  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and beer fondue (125 g and 350 g)
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue Michel Jodoin Crackling Rosé Cider (125 g and 350 g)
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue GIN Violette (125 g and 350 g)
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan smoked cheese fondue (125 g
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue lightly smoked (350 g)
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese and wine fondue (125 g and 350 g)
  • Chic! Fondue Quebec artisan cheese fondue St Laurent Whisky 3 Grains (125g and 350 g)
  • Tite + Frette Fondue au fromage à la bière (350 g)

The CFIA has a complete list of affected products including UPC codes, lot numbers and best before dates on its website.

The agency warns that foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria won’t necessarily look or smell spoiled, but they can still make people sick.

Symptoms of the illness include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscles aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

The bacteria poses a greater risk for pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

According to CFIA, pregnant women might only experience mild flu-like symptoms but an infection can have serious consequences including premature or stillbirths.

Anyone who thinks they might have become infected after eating contaminated food should contact a health-care provider.

If you have any of the recalled products in your home, they should be thrown out or brought back to the store where they were bought.

The CFIA said the recall was issued on Feb. 18, following an inspection but there have been no reports of illness connected to the consumption of the affected products.

Click to play video: 'Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it'
Ask The Doctor: What is Listeria and how to avoid it

 

Canadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIAFood RecallFood SafetyListeria contamination1001 FonduesCheese fondue recallChic! Fondue
