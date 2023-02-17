Calgary residents living in fear after bullies terrorize parts of their neighbourhood

Send this page to someone via email

Community members who live in Huntington Hills say their neighbourhood has been deteriorating and they are concerned about the increase in social disorder.

Michele and Gregory have lived there for decades. Global News has agreed not to reveal their last names as they are worried about retaliation.

“I now know how dangerous it is — the stories you hear from your kids, they are not just stories. This is happening in our community and our children are in danger,” Michele said.

She and her husband Gregory are speaking out after a situation escalated outside a convenience store on Feb. 13, 2023. It was caught on tape by the store surveillance camera. The couple said they tried to maneuver into a blocked parking spot.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Huntington Hills 7-Eleven located at 6820 4 Street N.W. Jill Croteau/Global News

“I yelled at them to move their vehicle and a big commotion happened and the guy came running,” Gregory said.

“I was quickly surrounded and in a fist fight.”

“They hit my husband from behind, and thank god my husband was able to defend himself,” Michele said.

They say this location is notoriously bad.

“Children have been bear-maced and this group have been attacking, assaulting and harassing employees,” Michele said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "Children have been bear-maced and this group have been attacking, assaulting and harassing employees," Michele said.

“Adults shouldn’t be terrorized by minors and youth, I have never seen it this bad,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he suffered a concussion and bruises following the swarming. Other longtime residents echo the sentiments about fear in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

“My boyfriend used to go to 7-Eleven and now he has refused to go there because it’s not safe, they get violent,” Eddie said.

There is a nearby high school and some believe the perpetrators may be students.

Kara Layher, Calgary Board of Education (CBE) spokesperson, said student and staff safety in schools is a priority.

“We are aware of the incident in question and the other incidents in the community. While we do not know if CBE students were involved, we expect all students to be good citizens inside and outside their school,” Layher said.

1:46 Police say shooting in northeast Calgary related to organized crime

Rick Lundy is the manager of the Huntington Hills Community Association. He said he doesn’t believe it’s isolated to their neighbourhood, but admit it is a growing concern.

Story continues below advertisement

“We have seen an escalation of drugs, homelessness, bullying in schools. We are motivated to help,” Lundy said.

“We want our community to be safe for businesses and residents.”

He said community programming is designed to engage the youth and keep them out of trouble.

“It’s up to the community to step up and we are willing to work with schools and liaison officers and working with parents and bridging gaps,” Lundy said.

Neither 7-Eleven corporate head office nor employees would comment about the situation.

Calgary police are investigating the incident.