Crime

Calgary residents living in fear after bullies terrorize parts of their neighbourhood

By Jill Croteau Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 6:29 pm
Michele and Gregory are worried after an assault at their local convenience store. View image in full screen
Michele and Gregory are worried after an assault at their local convenience store. Gaby Rios/Global News
Community members who live in Huntington Hills say their neighbourhood has been deteriorating and they are concerned about the increase in social disorder.

Michele and Gregory have lived there for decades. Global News has agreed not to reveal their last names as they are worried about retaliation.

“I now know how dangerous it is — the stories you hear from your kids, they are not just stories. This is happening in our community and our children are in danger,” Michele said.

She and her husband Gregory are speaking out after a situation escalated outside a convenience store on Feb. 13, 2023. It was caught on tape by the store surveillance camera. The couple said they tried to maneuver into a blocked parking spot.

Huntington Hills 7-Eleven located at 6820 4 Street N.W View image in full screen
Huntington Hills 7-Eleven located at 6820 4 Street N.W. Jill Croteau/Global News

“I yelled at them to move their vehicle and a big commotion happened and the guy came running,” Gregory said.

“I was quickly surrounded and in a fist fight.”

“They hit my husband from behind, and thank god my husband was able to defend himself,” Michele said.

They say this location is notoriously bad.

“Children have been bear-maced and this group have been attacking, assaulting and harassing employees,” Michele said.

“Adults shouldn’t be terrorized by minors and youth, I have never seen it this bad,” Gregory said.

Gregory said he suffered a concussion and bruises following the swarming. Other longtime residents echo the sentiments about fear in the area.

“My boyfriend used to go to 7-Eleven and now he has refused to go there because it’s not safe, they get violent,” Eddie said.

There is a nearby high school and some believe the perpetrators may be students.

Kara Layher, Calgary Board of Education (CBE) spokesperson, said student and staff safety in schools is a priority.

“We are aware of the incident in question and the other incidents in the community. While we do not know if CBE students were involved, we expect all students to be good citizens inside and outside their school,” Layher said.

Click to play video: 'Police say shooting in northeast Calgary related to organized crime'
Police say shooting in northeast Calgary related to organized crime

Rick Lundy is the manager of the Huntington Hills Community Association. He said he doesn’t believe it’s isolated to their neighbourhood, but admit it is a growing concern.

“We have seen an escalation of drugs, homelessness, bullying in schools. We are motivated to help,” Lundy said.

“We want our community to be safe for businesses and residents.”

He said community programming is designed to engage the youth and keep them out of trouble.

“It’s up to the community to step up and we are willing to work with schools and liaison officers and working with parents and bridging gaps,” Lundy said.

Neither 7-Eleven corporate head office nor employees would comment about the situation.

Calgary police are investigating the incident.

AssaultSchoolCommunityConvenience Store7-ElevenBullyHuntington Hills
