Crime

Man, 36, charged after shooting at Vaughan, Ont. restaurant

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 17, 2023 4:09 pm
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News
A 36-year-old man has been charged in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in Vaughan, Ont., police say.

York Regional Police said on Jan. 2, at around 3 a.m., officers received a report that multiple shots had been fired at La Shish Bar and Grill on Steeles Avenue West.

Police said an altercation had allegedly taken place between males inside the building, which then continued into the parking lot.

Officers said the sound of gunshots was heard.

Police said a 34-year-old woman was taken to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Trending Now

According to police, on Feb. 15, 36-year-old Osalumense Odigie of no fixed address was arrested.

He has been charged with several offences including attempted murder using a firearm, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-876-5423 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks'
Toronto police to increase officers on TTC amid spike in violent attacks
