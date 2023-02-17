Edmonton Oilers set to tangle with dangerous Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Oilers host the red hot New York Rangers Friday night at Rogers Place (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 5:30 p.m., game at 7 p.m.).

The Rangers have won six straight and are 13-2-2 in their last 17 games.

“We know the guys they got and they added Vladdy (Tarasenko),” said defenceman Tyson Barrie. “It’ll be a good test for us to see where we’re at against a good team.”

“They can score,” head coach Jay Woodcroft said. “They ooze talent and skill. A well put together team that is firing on all cylinders.”

Kailer Yamamoto has been activated off long-term injured reserve and will play for the first time since Jan. 11. To make room for Yamamoto, winger Dylan Holloway and defenceman Vincent Desharnais were assigned to Bakersfield.

“Both understood,” said Woodcroft. “They’re in good spirits. You don’t have to worry about either one of those two young guys. They just love playing hockey. They’re going to be important pieces of our team.”

Connor McDavid comes into the game with 99 points. He’s poised to record a 100-point season for the sixth time in his career.

“We’ll start getting excited at 150 or something,” chuckled Barrie. “He’s a brilliant player. He can beat you any which way. It’s a pleasure to play with him.”

The Oilers are 9-1-3 in their last 13 games. They rallied from a 3-0 third period deficit to beat the Rangers 4-3 in New York on Nov. 26.